Tygh Capital Management Inc. Sells 396 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of PTC Therapeutics worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 17,697 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 135,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,561,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,210,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,053,000 after buying an additional 182,088 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $42.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.07. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $70.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.92.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.87% and a negative return on equity of 105.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $352,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $66,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,577.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PTCT shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

