Tygh Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,570 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of nCino worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in nCino by 87.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in nCino by 146.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in nCino by 3,418.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in nCino by 2,928.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in nCino by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NCNO. Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on nCino in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

NCNO opened at $77.35 on Monday. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $90.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.75 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.53.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. nCino had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 22,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,798.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 723,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,405,604.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $122,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,032,962.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,969 shares of company stock worth $11,219,675. 35.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

