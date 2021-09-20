Tygh Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 42,063 shares during the quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Columbus McKinnon worth $9,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 140.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 884,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 516,213 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 14.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,544,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,508,000 after purchasing an additional 200,606 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 17.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,271,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,319,000 after purchasing an additional 190,576 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 167,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,934,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,040,000 after acquiring an additional 106,581 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $1,499,993.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,921.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $44.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.00. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $57.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $213.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.