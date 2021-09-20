Tygh Capital Management Inc. Has $3.16 Million Stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on FATE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

FATE stock opened at $70.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 1.63. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.40 and a 1-year high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 441.63%. The business’s revenue was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total value of $306,615.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,949,267.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $1,760,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,474 shares of company stock worth $4,648,315 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE).

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.