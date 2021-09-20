Tygh Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,129 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.63% of Ooma worth $7,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Ooma in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ooma by 13.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Ooma by 77.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ooma by 26.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Ooma by 28.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Ooma stock opened at $19.49 on Monday. Ooma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $458.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.18 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.20.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $47.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OOMA. JMP Securities raised their price target on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

