Tygh Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 99,736 HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 99,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,027,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,536,000 after purchasing an additional 426,446 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,633,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,108,000 after purchasing an additional 314,928 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,792,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,900,000 after purchasing an additional 138,278 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,772,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,522,000 after purchasing an additional 161,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,605,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,144,000 after purchasing an additional 184,335 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HQY shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

In other news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $120,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,635 shares of company stock valued at $2,658,878. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY opened at $64.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.50. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.82 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,406.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

