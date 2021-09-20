two’s (NYSE:TWOA) Lock-Up Period To Expire on September 27th

TWO’s (NYSE:TWOA) lock-up period will expire on Monday, September 27th. TWO had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 30th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of TWOA stock opened at $9.80 on Monday. TWO has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWOA. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TWO in the first quarter valued at about $1,990,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TWO in the first quarter valued at about $9,950,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in TWO during the first quarter worth approximately $499,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TWO during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in TWO during the first quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

two is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

