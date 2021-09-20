Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Position Reduced by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,531 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Twilio were worth $9,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 target price (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.96.

In other news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $184,482.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,056 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.05, for a total value of $2,416,646.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,516 shares of company stock valued at $57,608,795. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWLO opened at $352.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a PE ratio of -78.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.09. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.48 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.