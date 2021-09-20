Tullow Oil’s (TUWOY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TUWOY. Zacks Investment Research raised Tullow Oil from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tullow Oil from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Tullow Oil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.25.

Shares of Tullow Oil stock opened at $0.29 on Thursday. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32. The firm has a market cap of $815.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.29.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

