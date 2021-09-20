Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.25 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

TUWOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tullow Oil from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised Tullow Oil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tullow Oil currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.25.

Tullow Oil stock opened at $0.29 on Thursday. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.29.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

