Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.25 price target on the energy company’s stock.
According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “
TUWOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tullow Oil from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised Tullow Oil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tullow Oil currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.25.
About Tullow Oil
Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
