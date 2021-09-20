Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates “C$63.00” Price Target for TC Energy (TSE:TRP)

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 target price on TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$63.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TC Energy to C$77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$68.50.

TSE:TRP opened at C$62.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$60.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$60.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.38 billion and a PE ratio of 30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$50.61 and a 1-year high of C$65.44.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total transaction of C$523,604.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,108 shares in the company, valued at C$1,136,316.84. Also, Director Nathaniel A. Brown purchased 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$59.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,633.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$133,501.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,284 shares of company stock valued at $143,587 and have sold 11,465 shares valued at $712,789.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

