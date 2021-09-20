Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Trustmark worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRMK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Trustmark by 16.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Trustmark by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 161,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the first quarter worth $396,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Trustmark by 6.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 47,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the first quarter worth $229,000. 61.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

TRMK opened at $30.53 on Monday. Trustmark Co. has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $36.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $178.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.94%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

