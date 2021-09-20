Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 6,521 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 8,051% compared to the typical daily volume of 80 call options.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.67.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.32. The stock had a trading volume of 403,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,531. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.73. Woodward has a twelve month low of $74.34 and a twelve month high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.21 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

In other news, Director David P. Hess purchased 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.77 per share, with a total value of $500,588.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,588. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $165,749.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Woodward in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Woodward in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Woodward in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Woodward in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Woodward in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

