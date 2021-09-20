Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $106.81 Million

Equities analysts predict that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) will report $106.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $107.75 million and the lowest is $105.87 million. Townsquare Media posted sales of $95.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year sales of $412.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $412.40 million to $413.42 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $450.55 million, with estimates ranging from $446.48 million to $454.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.04 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Townsquare Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

NYSE TSQ opened at $12.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48. Townsquare Media has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $204.56 million, a P/E ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Townsquare Media during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Townsquare Media during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Townsquare Media during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Townsquare Media by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. 52.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

