Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,924 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $7,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

DGX stock opened at $154.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $108.28 and a 12-month high of $160.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.20 and its 200 day moving average is $135.78.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

