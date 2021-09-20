Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 36,579 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,579 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $8,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 1,011.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 84,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 77,120 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 339,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 80,097 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,136,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,334,000 after buying an additional 157,619 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 730,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,592,000 after buying an additional 65,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 5,093.3% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 83,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 81,951 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $33.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.63 and its 200 day moving average is $35.99.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.35%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,830.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $1,156,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

