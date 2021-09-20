Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 16,273 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,273 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in FMC were worth $6,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth $118,771,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 36.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,155,000 after buying an additional 1,067,138 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 177.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,055,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,756,000 after buying an additional 674,766 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 200.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 885,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,959,000 after buying an additional 591,052 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,074,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,294,000 after buying an additional 452,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FMC opened at $95.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.49 and a 200 day moving average of $108.24. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

