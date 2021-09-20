Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $8,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,256,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,972 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,124,000 after purchasing an additional 368,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,933,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,858,000 after purchasing an additional 189,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 33.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,793,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,417,000 after purchasing an additional 702,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $103.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.74 and a beta of 0.63. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas Cortese sold 95,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $11,861,412.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,912,645.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total value of $3,249,228.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 29,633 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,312.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 819,802 shares of company stock worth $95,305,594. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

