Toronto Dominion Bank Has $8.01 Million Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 162,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in LKQ were worth $8,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in LKQ by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 17,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,440,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in LKQ by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 71,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 18,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LKQ. Raymond James upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $50.91 on Monday. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

