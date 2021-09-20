Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 12.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 142,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,556 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $7,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 7.3% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 8.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,690,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,382,000 after buying an additional 126,378 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 9.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 1.1% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 27,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 93.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 33,335 shares in the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $165,214.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Argus cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $44.54 on Monday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.32.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($9.31) EPS. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

