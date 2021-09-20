Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Citigroup

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
TGLVY stock opened at $3.19 on Monday. Top Glove Co. Bhd. has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $9.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.67.
Top Glove Co. Bhd. Company Profile
