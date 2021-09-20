Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Citigroup

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

TGLVY stock opened at $3.19 on Monday. Top Glove Co. Bhd. has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $9.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.67.

Get Top Glove Co. Bhd. alerts:

Top Glove Co. Bhd. Company Profile

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and trades in gloves and rubber goods in Malaysia. The company offers medical examination, surgical, vinyl, and nitrile gloves; concentrate latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Top Glove Co. Bhd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Glove Co. Bhd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.