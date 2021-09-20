Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 36.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,258,000 after purchasing an additional 385,109 shares during the last quarter. 18.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TR stock opened at $31.05 on Monday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $58.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of -0.11.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $114.56 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Leigh R. Weiner sold 285,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $9,862,608.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

