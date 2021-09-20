Tobam Reduces Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tobam trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Chevron were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX stock opened at $96.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.44.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.29.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.