Tobam Has $79,000 Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Tobam cut its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 83.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 2.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 19.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 565 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 5.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 5.7% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

XLNX stock opened at $153.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.71 and a 12-month high of $159.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.90.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $878.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.76 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XLNX shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.71.

In other news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at $5,562,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

