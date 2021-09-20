Tobam Has $42,000 Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Tobam lowered its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Masimo were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank increased its position in Masimo by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Masimo by 17.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2.9% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 29.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MASI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.60.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $274.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $272.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.10 and a beta of 0.79. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $205.10 and a 1 year high of $287.34.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.60 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

