Tobam Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Tobam increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,288,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,666 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,247,000 after purchasing an additional 625,557 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,359,000 after purchasing an additional 602,247 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,913,000 after purchasing an additional 321,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3,947.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 269,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,592,000 after purchasing an additional 262,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

BFAM stock opened at $144.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 401.42, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $441.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.93 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.88.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $458,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $1,440,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

