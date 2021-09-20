Tobam Decreases Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Tobam trimmed its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Anthem were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Anthem by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANTM. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.76.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock opened at $379.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $379.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00. The stock has a market cap of $92.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

