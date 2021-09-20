Tobam Cuts Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Tobam lowered its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at $117,083,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,747,172,000 after acquiring an additional 226,562 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 134.0% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 280,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,546,000 after acquiring an additional 160,852 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,386,000 after purchasing an additional 116,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 176.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,588,000 after purchasing an additional 116,243 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.91.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $534.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $438.67. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $228.66 and a 52-week high of $540.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 153.99, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $259.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.34%.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.67, for a total value of $4,566,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 6,871 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.94, for a total value of $3,503,797.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,947 shares of company stock valued at $24,836,635. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

