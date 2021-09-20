Tobam Buys 960 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Tobam grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 699.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELAN opened at $32.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day moving average of $33.06. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.60, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc bought 45,508,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 16,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,886,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062 over the last three months. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

