Tobam Buys 537 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Tobam increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,064,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,059,000 after buying an additional 663,915 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,155,000 after acquiring an additional 43,858 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,227,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,040,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,391,000 after purchasing an additional 47,018 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 988,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,746,000 after purchasing an additional 73,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $66.60 on Monday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $83.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.35 and a 200-day moving average of $74.60.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $347.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.54 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

