Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 589,300 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the August 15th total of 781,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TITN. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at $15,458,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 606.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,268,000 after acquiring an additional 514,051 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 453.3% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 254,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 208,140 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter worth about $4,325,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 143,926 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TITN. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

NASDAQ:TITN opened at $25.96 on Monday. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $35.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.59 million, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.77.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $377.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

