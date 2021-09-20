Thunder Token (TT) Price Tops $0.0109

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $83.98 million and $25.48 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00024317 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.65 or 0.00405318 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001114 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000678 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,704,569,443 coins. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.