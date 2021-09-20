ThreeFold (TFT) Price Up 6.1% Over Last Week

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One ThreeFold coin can now be purchased for $0.0727 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ThreeFold has a total market cap of $5.91 million and $16,751.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ThreeFold has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00066864 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.12 or 0.00141719 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00065368 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.30 or 0.00174065 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00112473 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00012439 BTC.

ThreeFold Coin Profile

ThreeFold uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ThreeFold is forum.threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ThreeFold Token (TFT) powers the People’s Internet. It is the official medium of exchange for Internet capacity on the ThreeFold Grid. It allows people and companies to sell and use Internet capacity on the Threefold Grid without any intermediaries, providing a revolutionary incentive model that powers the shared Internet economy. TFT is earned when Farmers provide Internet capacity and keep it connected to the People’s Internet for others to store data and run workloads on top of it. Every month, Farmers are rewarded for the Internet capacity they provide in the form of TFT. TFT is also used by people, developers and companies to store their files privately and run their decentralized applications on the People’s Internet.”

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

