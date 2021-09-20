Theravance Biopharma, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 16th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.42). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TBPH. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $7.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $522.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.82. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.19.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.02 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,583,000 after acquiring an additional 142,940 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 219,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 50,839 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

