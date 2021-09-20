The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Short Interest Update

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the August 15th total of 6,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WEN shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Northland Securities raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

The Wendy’s stock opened at $22.39 on Monday. The Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. On average, research analysts expect that The Wendy’s will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 307,357 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $7,364,273.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 144,038 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $3,301,350.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465,233 shares in the company, valued at $125,263,140.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,162 in the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 322,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 31,229 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 311,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after acquiring an additional 122,375 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 637,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,926,000 after acquiring an additional 126,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

