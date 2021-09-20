The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Shares Sold by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital lowered its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,903 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Matisse Capital’s holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWZ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 30.4% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 126,990 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 29,587 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 224,346 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,603. The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.1376 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

