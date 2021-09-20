The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 269.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 193.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,466,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $860,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,963 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $851,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,238 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 187.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,234,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $881,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,675 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 306.0% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,013,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $548,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 183.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,285,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,188,000 after purchasing an additional 832,639 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.75.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,174,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $2,380,074.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,712.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $293.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.16. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $310.43. The company has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.