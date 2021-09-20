The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STKS. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The ONE Group Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

The ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $10.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $330.45 million, a PE ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 2.62. The ONE Group Hospitality has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 32.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Segal sold 44,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $490,239.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,119,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,762,256.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. 30.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

