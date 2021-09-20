The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Acquired by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,262 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Macerich by 140.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 122,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 71,567 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the second quarter worth about $5,053,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Macerich by 4.3% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of The Macerich by 45.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 55,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 17,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Macerich by 31.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,506,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,484,000 after purchasing an additional 362,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAC traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $16.98. The stock had a trading volume of 34,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,223,443. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.47. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

MAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.19.

In other news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $37,938.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,730.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

The Macerich Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

