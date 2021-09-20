The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Position Raised by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 230,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,424,000 after acquiring an additional 26,662 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after buying an additional 13,049 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 614,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,060,000 after buying an additional 18,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG opened at $69.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.94. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $71.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. Equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.22%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HIG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.79.

In other news, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $608,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,856.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,568,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,875 shares of company stock worth $3,524,395. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

