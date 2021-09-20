The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,404.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $92,068,000 after acquiring an additional 226,462 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 597.2% during the 2nd quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 57,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GS opened at $391.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $394.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.10. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $420.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.36%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.09.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

