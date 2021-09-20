The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $138.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.21.

Shares of PWR opened at $118.42 on Friday. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $48.53 and a 12 month high of $119.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.23%.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 1.0% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 11.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

