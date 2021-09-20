The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $9,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,721,000 after buying an additional 1,082,078 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 382.5% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,670,000 after purchasing an additional 765,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 326.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 898,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,275,000 after acquiring an additional 687,818 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,153,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,369,000 after buying an additional 623,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,597,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,333,000 after acquiring an additional 487,194 shares during the period. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EL opened at $314.25 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $204.23 and a one year high of $347.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.28.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, September 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.35.

In other news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total value of $1,011,351.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,432.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total transaction of $20,163,154.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 360,567 shares of company stock valued at $118,735,672. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

