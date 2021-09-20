The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Shares Acquired by Minerva Advisors LLC

Minerva Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 326,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the period. The Eastern makes up approximately 5.2% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Minerva Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of The Eastern worth $9,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Eastern in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in The Eastern by 53.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Eastern by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,093 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Eastern by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new position in The Eastern in the first quarter worth approximately $672,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EML opened at $24.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.82. The firm has a market cap of $153.59 million, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.80. The Eastern Company has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $33.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The Eastern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

About The Eastern

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones; Greenwald Industries (“Greenwald“); and Argo EMS.

