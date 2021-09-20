The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 557,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,240 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $30,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 70,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 101,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $54.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,648,746. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

Several analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

