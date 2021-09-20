The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Short Interest Update

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,590,000 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the August 15th total of 10,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of CG traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.61. 54,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,502. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.86. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.38. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $51.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.
The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.76 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.
In other The Carlyle Group news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 16,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $804,956.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 133,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $7,099,076.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,133,101 shares of company stock valued at $543,529,613 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 297.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC raised The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.
The Carlyle Group Company Profile
The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.
