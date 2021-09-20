The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Short Interest Update

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,590,000 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the August 15th total of 10,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of CG traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.61. 54,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,502. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.86. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.38. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $51.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.76 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 16,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $804,956.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 133,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $7,099,076.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,133,101 shares of company stock valued at $543,529,613 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 297.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC raised The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

