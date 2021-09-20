The Boeing’s (BA) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Vertical Research

Vertical Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of The Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $250.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of other reports. increased their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $256.44.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $213.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.49. The Boeing has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. Analysts predict that The Boeing will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in The Boeing by 7.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Boeing by 1.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,849 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $43,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 48.6% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 41,213 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 13.4% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.1% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

