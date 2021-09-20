The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of BK opened at $51.15 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $56.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.30. The stock has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $35,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

