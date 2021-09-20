The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.50.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.
Shares of BK opened at $51.15 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $56.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.30. The stock has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.
In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $35,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About The Bank of New York Mellon
The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.
