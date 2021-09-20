Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,228,000 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the August 15th total of 1,642,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12,280.0 days.

Shares of TOIPF opened at $1.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72. Thai Oil Public has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $2.19.

Separately, Citigroup cut Thai Oil Public from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil refining and distribution, petrochemicals, lube base oil, and other businesses in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Petrochemical, Power Generation, Marine Transportation Services, Solvent, Ethanol, and Others segments.

