TerraKRW (KRT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6,461.00

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last week, TerraKRW has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. TerraKRW has a market cap of $35.92 million and approximately $6,461.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TerraKRW alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00070408 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.53 or 0.00119854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.97 or 0.00175918 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,287.93 or 0.06970856 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,111.25 or 0.99882193 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.18 or 0.00835724 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW’s genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 43,225,664,069 coins and its circulating supply is 43,224,934,960 coins. TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraKRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraKRW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.